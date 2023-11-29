Biden campaign allies Pelosi, NC Gov Cooper float message Trump is ‘coming for your health care’

President Biden’s campaign board members, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrat North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, called former President Trump’s call to replace Obamacare an “assault.”

Pelosi and Cooper, respectively the chair and a member of the Biden campaign’s National Advisory Board, spoke to the press on a Tuesday conference call about Trump’s pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) if elected president in 2024.

Pelosi began by calling the former president’s comment a “dire threat to the health and well-being of America’s families.”

TRUMP BLASTS AMERICAN LEADERS AS NO US CITIZENS ARE AMONG HAMAS HOSTAGES RECENTLY RELEASED

“This weekend, the former president reminded us that he is hellbent on destroying the Affordable Care Act. In doing so, he’s making an assault on the financial and health security of America’s families,” Pelsoi said.

Pelosi repeated claims that Trump’s calls to repeal Obamacare — officially known as the ACA — were an “assault” and that the leading 2024 GOP contender is “coming for your health care.”

“When he says he’s going after our health care, believe him,” the Democrat said, suggesting that under President Biden’s leadership, “health care is more affordable and accessible than ever before.”

In a continued pointed conversation about the former president, Cooper added that “Donald Trump is great at reading the room full of conspiracy theorists but clueless in reading the room of everyday Americans who need health insurance.”

The Democrats made more claims on behalf of Biden’s reelection efforts, suggesting that if elected, Trump would “hurt millions of Americans” and we need to “preserve our democracy.”

“Donald Trump is clearly speaking in autocratic tones, and he has a lot of followers who prefer an autocracy over a democracy as long as their guy’s in power,” Cooper continued.

Over the weekend on TruthSocial, Trump said he was heavily looking at “alternatives” to Obamacare — the white whale from his first administration.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives,” Trump wrote.

IF MANCHIN RUNS FOR PRESIDENT, WILL HE BE A SPOILER AND THROW THE ELECTION TO TRUMP?

“We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it,” he continued, referencing the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ari., who blocked Trump’s repeal efforts in 2017. “It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Trump’s post comes as he aims to take back the White House from Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former president is the front-runner in the GOP field that has been shrinking after several candidate debates.

Still, for Trump to get his rematch with Biden, he will have to go through several high-profile Republicans, including his former protégé, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley.

Fox News Digital’s Aubrie Spady contributed reporting.