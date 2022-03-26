Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’ after meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Saturday called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a butcher” after he met with displaced Ukrainian mothers and their children in Warsaw, Poland.

Putin’s deadly invasion into Ukraine more than four weeks ago has led to the greatest security crisis in Europe since World War II with more than 3.7 million refugees having fled the war-torn nation.

Ukrainian mothers spoke with the president while holding their children and explained their fury over Putin’s illegal incursion.

“We Ukrainian mothers are ready to strangle him with our bare hands,” one woman said, explaining that her husband and son stayed behind to fight.

