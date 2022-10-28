Biden calls Paul Pelosi attack ‘despicable’: ‘Enough is enough’

President Biden commented on the attack against Paul Pelosi, stating it’s “despicable” during a Friday night speech.

Biden made the comments in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked on early Friday morning in the couple’s San Francisco residence.

“This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said. “And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections? COVID being a hoax? It’s all a bunch of lies.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that David DePape, 42, is facing charges in relation to the incident of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack.

Scott said during a Friday night press conference that when officers arrived at the residence, they saw both Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer. When police gave orders to drop the hammer, DePape began attacking Pelosi and hit him at least once, according to Scott.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” Scott said. “Everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning.”

Before Biden began his speech on Friday, he took a “short pause to send our love to Nancy Paul Pelosi,” and said he had spoken with her.

Biden also commented on what DePape allegedly said during the attack, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” stating that the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters used the same language.

“You know, it’s reports that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on Jan. 6 in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. I’m not making this up. This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. We can tell you what’s being reported. The chant was, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?'” Biden said.

“What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics. Regardless of what your politics are,” he added.

As of Friday night, DePape is in a San Francisco hospital.

U.S. Capitol Police has begun a review on security for lawmakers following the attack, according to Punchbowl News.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement that Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture as well as other injuries.

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker,” Hammill said. “Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill said.

