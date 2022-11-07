Biden calls on oil companies to ‘expand supply’ after demanding ‘no new drilling’ on hot mic

President Biden on Monday called on oil companies to expand their supply, despite repeatedly pledging to end fossil fuel drilling.

The president was slamming oil companies for not investing their profits into expanding supply and lowering oil prices for consumers.

“Do you know how much six of the largest oil companies have made over the last six months? Over $100 billion,” Biden tweeted on Monday. “That money should’ve been used to expand supply and lower prices at the pump.”

HISTORIAN ON MSNBC SAYS HE HELPS BIDEN WHEN HE CAN, CLAIMS HE’S NONPARTISAN

The post was in line with Biden’s past statements blaming rising fuel costs on “corporate greed.” Late last month, he threatened oil companies with higher taxes and “other restrictions” if they didn’t “invest in America by lowering prices for consumers at the pump and increasing production and refining capacity.”

At the same time, Biden has vowed to end drilling completely. On the campaign trail, he pledged to end fossil fuels altogether, saying there would be no more drilling on federal land or offshore.

He repeated his “no drilling” agenda at a rally over the weekend for New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. After getting shouted down by a climate protester in the audience, Biden said there would be no more drilling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling,” he said.