NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden called on Americans to protest “peacefully” and follow the law following the jury’s verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, which he said left him “angry and concerned.”

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law,” Biden said in a statement ahead of expected protests. “Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.”

BIDEN DUCKS QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER HE STANDS BY CALLING KYLE RITTENHOUSE A WHITE SUPREMACIST

Biden also stated that the White House, along with federal authorities, has been in touch with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s office to “prepare for any outcome in this case.”

“I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety,” Biden stated.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.”

Biden also insisted he remains “steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

On Friday, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

During his presidential campaign, Biden shared an image of Rittenhouse in a video he tweeted attempting to link former President Trump to White supremacists. Asked Friday whether he stands by his past criticism of Rittenhouse, Biden did not answer, instead saying he stands by the jury’s conclusion.