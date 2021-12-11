NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was briefed on the tornadoes that swept across the central U.S. overnight and pledged to work with the impacted states’ governors and provide federal assistance as needed.

The president’s statement comes just hours after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned of “significant loss of life” and declared a state of emergency declaration. He also wrote a letter to Biden Saturday morning requesting federal assistance.

In addition, Beshear said the death toll could reach between 70 and 100 dead, across five or more counties.

“I request that you declare an emergency disaster for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in response to a severe weather system that has produced numerous tornadoes,” wrote Beshear.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tweeted Saturday, saying that the White House is “closely monitoring” the impacts of the storms that swept over the country, adding that “we are heartbroken by the devastation.”

Psaki also said that the White House will provide the federal government’s “full support” as needed.

The massive amounts of debris is making it extremely difficult for search and rescue efforts, and the Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to provide assistance and support to impacted communities. The governor warned Kentucky residents to stay off the roads as emergency crews continue their response.

In addition, more than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday morning in the hours after the tornadoes tore through the region.

At least two Amazon workers in Illinois were killed and others injured Friday night when a warehouse collapsed as the storm that moved through the St. Louis area.