Biden breaks silence on House speakership fight, urges Republicans to ‘get their act together’

President Biden finally weighed in on the growing leadership crisis within the Republican Party, calling the situation “embarrassing.”

Biden made the comments on Wednesday while speaking to the press on his way to a helicopter departing the White House.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS CHEER AS MCCARTHY FAILS TO CLINCH SPEAKERSHIP MULTIPLE TIMES

“With regard to the fight over the speaker — that’s not my problem,” Biden said. “I just think that it is embarrassing the way it has taken so long and the way they are treating one another. And the rest of the world looking, looking at, you know, can we get our act together and what I focus on getting things done.”

“This is not a good look” on the world stage, he said later. “It’s not a good thing. It’s the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together.”

HOUSE SPEAKER BATTLE: PROFANITIES FLY AS REPUBLICAN FACTIONS GET HEATED OVER MCCARTHY SPEAKERSHIP BID

House Democrats cheered after the chamber failed to reach a majority multiple times during a vote for speaker, muddling Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s hopes to secure the top leadership spot.

McCarthy, R-Calif., has yet to emerge triumphant after the first three rounds of votes, during which not a single lawmaker received the majority of votes needed to become speaker: 218. Republicans have 222 lawmakers in the slim majority, so McCarthy can leave only four GOP minds unchanged.

Biden “certainly will not insert himself” in the House speaker vote process, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Fox News’ Patrick Hauf and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.