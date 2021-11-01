FIRST ON FOX: Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is demanding answers from President Biden’s recently-minted Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director regarding her “involvement in domestic terrorism” in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News.

On Thursday, Barrasso probed BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning over revelations during her highly-contentious Senate confirmation that she had been involved in a 1989 tree-spiking plot in an Idaho forest.

The ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee sent the letter as a follow-up to his July note questioning Stone-Manning on her “involvement in domestic terrorism,” her “conduct” in relation to a “loan” she received as a Senate staffer, “as well as other important matters.”

SENATE CONFIRMS ECO-TERRORIST-LINKED BIDEN NOMINEE WHO ENDORSED POPULATION CONTROL

“Almost four months has passed, and the Committee has still not received your responses to the follow-up questions for the record asked by its members,” Barrasso wrote.

“Ensuring the American public has complete and full answers to these questions is important to all citizens who utilize our public lands and whose livelihoods depend on them,” the Wyoming Republican continued.

Barrasso gave the nascent BLM director a reminder on the Department of the Interior policy that requires congressional inquiries be answered “within 14 days” and set the deadline for Stone-Manning’s response for Nov. 11.

In a 50-45 party-line vote, Stone-Manning was confirmed as the director of BLM in late September.

The vote came amid a cacophony of political noise blaring from the White House’s compounding crises and debate on the infrastructure bill, with the Senate Democrats slipping the controversial nominee’s confirmation through.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stone-Manning’s nomination saw robust opposition from conservatives in Congress and outside its halls, with Adam Brandon, president of conservative and libertarian advocacy group FreedomWorks, saying it “should come as no surprise” Biden’s nominee holds her views “seeing as she collaborated with eco-terrorist groups with ties to Ted Kaczynski.”

Stone-Manning eventually lost support from major backers and former Democrat officials, including the Dallas Safari Club and former Obama-era BLM leaders.

BLM did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.