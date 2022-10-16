Biden blasted for telling reporter the economy is ‘strong as hell’ while eating ice cream in Portland

A day after President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media for giving unsolicited dating advice to a young teen girl in California, the president is again in hot water for claiming the “economy is strong as hell.”

The comment came during a conversation with a reporter at a Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, who asked the president if he had any worry about the strength of the U.S. dollar amid rising inflation.

With a chocolate chip ice cream cone in his hand, Biden answered: “I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell.”

He added: “Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it is in the United States. So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours.”

BIDEN BLASTED FOR TELLING YOUNG GIRL ‘NO SERIOUS GUYS UNTIL YOU’RE 30’: ‘CREEPY JOE IS AT IT AGAIN’

“It’s worldwide inflation. It’s consequential,” Biden also said.

The comment came immediately after Biden criticized UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan as “a mistake.”

“I was not the only one that thought it was a mistake,” he said. “I think the idea of cutting taxes on the super-wealthy at a time when — anyway, I disagreed with the policy but that’s up to Great Britian to make that judgment, not me.”



Biden visited Portland Friday as part of a three-state tour in the Western U.S. to rally turnout for the upcoming midterm elections. Biden also visited California and intends to visit Colorado before heading back to Washington, D.C.

BIDEN’S LIES, OUTRIGHT FABRICATIONS REPEATEDLY DISMISSED, DOWNPLAYED AND SOFTENED BY MEDIA

His visit to Portland was particularly notable as Democrats are in a position to potentially lose the governor’s mansion for the first time in decades, drawing attention from the White House.

A Democrat has governed from Mahonia Hall in Salem since the 1980s but two Democrats in the race — Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek — could end up splitting the vote potential resulting in Republican Christine Drazan winning, some experts say.

While the Democratic Party formally recognizes Kotek as its nominee, Johnson still has double-digit support in polls and could play spoiler in the race.

Biden on Saturday urged voters to back Kotek.

BIDEN’S BIZARRE BEHAVIOR AT PRESS CONFERENCE CAUSES ‘CREEPY JOE’ TO TREND ON TWITTER

She’s “articulate, tough, [and a] committed woman” the president said at a reception for Kotek, Reuters reported.



Biden’s comment about the economy comes a day after he hovered closely behind a teen girl and instructed her not to seriously date until she turned 30.

“Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!” Biden said to the unknown young woman following a speech at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California.

“Ok,” she responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ll keep that in mind,” she added as Biden hovered just inches from her face.

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who claimed members of the Secret Service tried to prevent him from filming.