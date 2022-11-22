Biden backers brace for Hunter Biden revelations ahead of GOP investigations

President Biden’s backers are laying the groundwork to discredit and downplay any forthcoming revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop after House Republicans announced plans to launch a federal investigation last week.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and now ardent Democrat who pledged this month that he will be “forever grateful” to President Biden for saving the country from a second Donald Trump term, issued a tweet thread Monday arguing that while he has admittedly “avoided” the Hunter Biden subject for “a long time,” there is no evidence to tie the first son’s business dealings to the president.

“It’s quite clear that Hunter was a very serious drug addict that went completely off the rails and did a lot of crazy stuff,” Filipkowski wrote. “It also seems clear that he frequently used his dad’s name and alleged connections to make money and gain access. If the point is to embarrass, humiliate, & trash Hunter, that won’t be hard. But who cares? The only thing that makes any of this relevant for a congressional inquiry is whether Joe Biden was directly involved or [benefited] financially from what Hunter was up to. That is the problem for them. On that score, the evidence is sorely lacking.”

“From what I have seen, which is a lot, they are going to have an extremely difficult time tying Hunter’s activities to Joe, and if they fail to do that, it will backfire on them to waste so much time, resources and hype on an exercise to show that Hunter was a corrupt drug addict who leveraged his family name for his own benefit,” he said.

Republican Rep. James Comer, who is the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who is expected to soon chair the Judiciary Committee, alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings alongside his son Hunter.

Last month, about two dozen left-wing social media influencers were invited to the White House to learn about Biden’s accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections. Now that Republicans have retaken control of the House, many of those same influencers are downplaying an investigation into the Biden family as a “nothingburger.”

“I don’t give a flying f*ck about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Joanne Carducci, who tweets under the handle @JoJoFromJerz, tweeted Thursday.

Carducci, who has repeatedly described the 2016 presidential election as “stolen” and routinely pushed the discredited “pee tape” claim from the infamous Steele dossier, was pictured hobnobbing with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff during the Oct. 21 event at the White House.

Scott Dworkin, who also attended the Oct. 21 event, tweeted Thursday that “no one with a brain” cares about Hunter’s laptop.

“Mueller She Wrote’s” Allison Gill, who also attended the Oct. 21 event, tweeted Friday: “BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy’s plan to tackle high food prices is to investigate Hunter Biden.”

The creators behind the anti-Trump group MeidasTouch, who were also at the Oct. 21 White House event, according to Politico, said Thursday that the investigation into Hunter and other Republican efforts “will turn Congress into a clown show.”

Occupy Democrats’ Grant Stern, who also reportedly attended the Oct. 21 event, recently called the Hunter Biden speculation “stupid” and made a joke Friday about what the laptop may contain.

During Thursday’s press conference, Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

The Republicans released a report Thursday saying they have uncovered evidence of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion and other crimes.

The White House responded by accusing congressional Republicans of promoting “long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s office, said Thursday. “President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”