Biden awards Pope Francis with highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom, over the phone

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to Pope Francis on Saturday.

The medal was scheduled to be presented to the pope in person in Rome during what was to be Biden’s final overseas trip of his presidency, but Biden canceled his travel plans so he could monitor the wildfires in California.

Instead, Biden bestowed the award on the pope during a phone call in which they also discussed efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering around the world.

“Pope Francis is unlike any who came before,” a White House announcement reads. “Above all, he is the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

It was the first time during his four years in office that Biden awarded the medal “with distinction,” it said.

Biden, 82, leaves office on Jan. 20. The lifelong Catholic is also a recipient of the award with distinction, recognized when he was vice president by then-President Barack Obama in a surprise ceremony eight years ago. That was the only time in Obama’s two terms when he awarded that version of the medal, according to the Associated Press.

Both Biden and Francis have been weakened by global events, said Massimo Faggioli, an Italian academic and professor at Villanova University who follows the papacy.

“That is really hard to underestimate how tragic this moment is for both men in different ways,” he said. “Because what could go wrong did go wrong in these few years.”

Francis, 88, has pushed to open the Church to the modern world since he took the helm in 2013. He has drawn criticism from some U.S. Catholics for his support of abortion and other positions that are contrary to Church teachings.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.