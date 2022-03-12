Biden authorizes $200M more for Ukraine military aid

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden authorized $200 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, a White House official told Fox News, bringing total defense aid for Ukraine to $1.2 billion in the last year.

Biden’s authorization comes after a public disagreement with Poland on sending fighter jets to Ukraine. The U.S. has been flowing weapons into Ukraine but balked at transferring MiGs, saying Russia would see such a move as escalatory.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Nonetheless, Moscow warned Saturday that it views any weapons deliveries into Ukraine as “legitimate targets.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia “warned the U.S. that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.