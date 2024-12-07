Biden attends national Christmas tree lighting on windy Washington night

President Biden participated in the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. on Thursday night in what will be his last time attending the annual event before he exits the White House next year to make way for President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

“Merry Christmas America!” Biden declared during remarks at the tree-lighting event.

Freelance photographer Andrew Leyden shared photos of the ceremony, writing on X, “As he left the National Christmas Tree lighting, @POTUS removed his stocking cap, bent over to look at the press and then asked ‘You’re still here?’ It was very cold and windy tonight.”

“For a bit of context– as the night went on and temperatures dipped, Biden put on a wool stocking cap. When it came off static electricity + wind. It happens,” he noted in another post.

“Biden’s entire presidency summed up in a hairdo,” one X user quipped.

Biden — whose decades-long Washington career has spanned more time than the length of some Americans’ entire lives — in 1987 commented on a Washington Post piece that suggested he had undergone a hair transplant.

“Guess,” Biden said when asked to confirm the matter, according to the outlet. “I’ve got to keep some mystery in my life.”

While Biden suggested prior to the presidential election that Trump represented a “genuine danger to American security,” the outgoing president is slated to attend Trump’s inauguration next month.