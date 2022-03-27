Biden approval ratings plummet amid war and inflation fears in new public opinion poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s job approval rating has declined to 40%, the lowest level of his presidency, as the president continues to see eroding support from key demographics like independents and minority voters ahead of the midterm elections, a new poll shows.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 40%, down from 43% in January, while the number of voters who disapprove has increased by one percentage point to 55%, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday.

Biden’s approval rating among Black respondents in the poll dropped two percentage points to 62%, while women respondents dropped from 51% approve to 44%.

The president’s approval among Latinos also dropped 9 points to 39%, and it dropped 4 points among independent voters to 32%.

Republicans showed a 2-point lead over Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, with 46% of respondents preferring a Republican-controlled Congress, compared to 44% who want Democrats to retain power, according to the poll.

Biden’s rating on the economy is also down 5 points, with only 33% saying they approve of the president’s performance on that issue, and 38% blame the president for rising inflation, which hit 7.9% in February.

Only 28% of respondents said they have either a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and a whopping 44% said they have “very little” confidence in the president.

The poll was conducted between March 18-22, before the president’s trip to Europe to meet with allies concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis, where he has made multiple gaffes that have warranted clarification by the Biden administration.