Biden approval rating tumbles to lowest point of his presidency: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has reached the lowest level of his presidency, with a new poll showing only a third of Americans approve of his job performance.

Just 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance compared to 54% who disapprove, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. That mark ties the lowest approval Biden has received in the poll during his precedency, matching the number set in January when the president faced a 33-53 approval deficit.

Biden’s approval numbers are slightly among registered voters, with 35% saying they approve of the president’s job performance compared to 55% who disapprove.

Broken down by party affiliation, 76% of Democrats indicated they approve of the president compared to 12% who disapprove. Republicans are overwhelmingly negative about Biden’s performance, with 94% indicating they do not approve of the president’s job performance compared to 3% who approve. Independents also indicated disapproval of Biden’s performance, with 56% saying they disapprove compared to 26% who like how Biden is doing.

Americans have also graded Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine poorly, with only 39% saying they approve of how the president has handled the crisis. A majority of Americans believe the U.S. should be doing more to stop the killing in Ukraine, with 52% saying the administration should increase its effort to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“With thousands dead in Ukraine and the grim belief that the barbarity has just begun, Americans label Putin a killer who directed his troops to do the unthinkable, cut down non-combatants,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said of the polling results.

The poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. adults nationwide between April 7-11 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.