Biden approval hits two-month high after week of wins for Democrats

President Biden got a boost in his national approval rating Tuesday, after week of Democrats passing major legislation.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey reported that 40 percent of Americans approve of the job that Biden is doing as president. While Biden’s national rating still remains low, it is up from a May poll that found he had a 36% approval among American voters.

Democrats made headway passing major legislation into law this week, as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections where they are fighting to protect slim majorities in the Hosue and Senate.

The Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passed the Senate on a party-line vote Sunday, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the package Friday, when Democrats hope to see it reach a final passage.

The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) report on the legislation suggested that Americans in almost every income category would see their taxes increased slightly as a result of the bill, despite Democrats claiming otherwise.

More wins for the Democratic Party occurred when Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to revamp the domestic semiconductor industry, into law Tuesday and the PACT Act that will aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits Wednesday.

Biden saw an underwater approval rating this summer, as inflation hit a 40-year-high in June and the economy entered into a technical recession shortly thereafter with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

On Wednesday, Biden told his 24 million Twitter followers that inflation was “zero” in July, though according to a Consumer Price Index (CPI) press release, the year-over-year inflation rate sits at 8.5%.

Democrats have touted the bills all week, while the GOP has focused their attention on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

An Ipsos survey from early August showed a tight fight for Republicans heading into the midterm election, revealing that 35% of Americans are likely to vote for a Democratic candidate in November, while 33% said they plan on voting Republican.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted Aug. 8-9 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.