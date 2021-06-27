President Biden‘s approval ratings remain healthy five months into his presidency.

But on some important issues, including immigration and relations with China and Russia, the latest Fox News poll indicates that the president’s approval rating is underwater with voters across the nation.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 53% and his disapproval at 43% in an average of the latest national surveys compiled by RealClearPolitics. And the president stands at 56%-42% in a Fox News Poll conducted June 19-22 and released on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL FOX NEWS POLL RESULTS

Likely fueling Biden’s overall numbers is a 64%-34% approval/disapproval on how he’s been handling the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Fox News poll. And on the economy, he stands at 51%-47%.

But when it comes to immigration, the president’s at 41%-54%. And he’s also in negative territory when it comes to relations with Russia – 42%-52% – and China – 39%-54% – two of the nation’s most powerful global adversaries.

The president’s overall approval is boosted by a 93%-7% approval/disapproval among Democrats and 55%-43% among independents. Most Republicans – 78% – disapprove of the job Biden’s doing in office. But just over one in five – 21% – gave his performance so far a thumbs up, and even 14% of people who said they voted for then-President Trump last November said they approved of Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So where does Biden stand five months into his presidency compared to his most immediate predecessors in the White House?

Donald Trump was at 40%-54% approval/disapproval in late June of 2017, according to a RealClearPolitics average. Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, stood at 59%-34% in late June of 2009, but his approval rating was quickly receding at the time. George W. Bush was at 52%-37% in June of 2001. Bush’s numbers skyrocketed later that year, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.