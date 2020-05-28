Biden appears to confuse D-Day with Pearl Harbor Day during campaign event with Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to confuse the June 6 anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944 with the Dec. 7 anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 during a livestreamed discussion with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.

During their discussion, which was meant to mark Wolf’s endorsement of Biden’s candidacy and touched on topics like the commonwealth’s coronavirus recovery, Biden said that his home state of Delaware “declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way. And it’s not just D-Day.”

The Biden campaign told Fox News Wednesday night the former vice president was referring to “Delaware Day.”

“Since 1933, the governors of Delaware have proclaimed December 7 as Delaware Day in honor of that day in 1787, when Delaware became the first state to ratify the Federal Constitution, thus making Delaware the first state in the New Nation,” the campaign said.

On Dec. 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. Biden’s birth state of Pennsylvania followed suit five days later, on Dec. 12.

The state website’s page about Delaware Day makes no mention of the anniversary being referred to as “D-Day.”

“We’re an incredible, incredible country,” Biden had said earlier. “One of the things that I see, Tom — the old joke was that people used to say, ‘You know that arc that goes into Pennsylvania [is] quote-unquote in Delaware.'”

Delaware’s northern border with Pennsylvania is famously defined by a 12-mile arc extending outward from the courthouse in New Castle.

“I had somebody once say, ‘The best part of Delaware’s in Pennsylvania,'” Biden said. “It’s not, we have a whole state, but my point is, we’re very close.”

Wolf then stated that Delaware was itself once part of the Pennsylvania colony. The three counties of New Castle, Kent and Sussex later became their own entity at the time of the Revolutionary War.

Earlier in the interview, the former vice president highlighted his connection to the Keystone State, remarking that during his tenure in Congress, he was often nicknamed “Pennsylvania’s third senator.”

Biden, 77, has a history of gaffes, including the latest last week where he said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God that African-American voters “ain’t black” if they can’t decide whether to vote for him or President Trump in November.

Representatives from the Biden campaign did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Wednesday night.