Biden 'anxious to see' if Republicans will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

President Biden says he’s “anxious” to see how Senate Republicans will vote in the impeachment trial of former President Trump and whether they will “stand up” and support convicting the former president.

“I’m anxious to see whether, what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning.

Asked if he was planning on speaking with any GOP senators about how they may vote in the trial, Biden said, “No, I’m not.”

Trump was impeached last month on one count of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters in an attempt to disrupt the congressional certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, were killed during the storming of the Capitol.

After Democratic House impeachment managers spent two days presenting their case, Trump’s defense attorneys get their turn starting Friday.

Six Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting Tuesday that it’s constitutional to hold an impeachment trial of a former president. That was a major indicator that a conviction of Trump in the Senate trial would likely fall far short. Eleven more Republicans would need to join the Democrats to reach the 67 votes needed to convict Trump.

Biden briefly answered reporter questions while he made a short and unannounced walk to the North Lawn of the White House to see candy hearts set up by first lady Jill Biden ahead of Valentine’s Day on Sunday.