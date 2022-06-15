Biden announces $1.2B in additional Ukraine aid

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Wednesday announced another $1.2 billion in security and humanitarian assistance will be granted to Ukraine as the deadly war with Russia continues.

Biden said he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that $1 billion in defensive aid will be sent in the form of artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition and advanced rocket systems.

An additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance will be sent to supply “safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items.”

