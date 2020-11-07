Biden and Harris to address supporters after winning election, ousting Trump

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will address supporters Saturday evening in Wilmington, Del., after earlier claiming victory in the presidential election after the Fox News Decision Desk projected that they will defeat President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, denying him a second term.

Projections for a Biden win in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him over the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

Biden is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. Harris is the first woman elected to the vice-presidency.

Biden is likely to take a unifying tone after a contentious campaign, following a tweet claiming victory in which he said he would represent the entire country, not just his voters.

BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY, TRUMP DENIED SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE, FOX NEWS PROJECTS

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Biden will enter office on Jan. 20 at the head of a divided nation, after a year that included an impeachment trial for Trump, a pandemic that has killed over 200,000 people, race-related protests and riots and more. He will also helm a Democratic Party in which many are calling for radical change and an aggressive progressive agenda.

But Biden has been resistant to that, remaining steadfast in his opposition to things like banning fracking or eliminating private health insurance.

The Biden event Saturday night drive-in style, like many of his campaign events have been. It comes after a day of general silence from the president, outside of a handful of tweets.

Trump has not yet conceded the race and is planning to pursue recounts and legal challenges in multiple states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” a statement from Trump Saturday read. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”

But those challenges are extremely unlikely to lead to a positive electoral result for the president.

Even if some misconduct or fraud is found, and some votes are changed or thrown out, it appears impossible that any such challenges could close the gaps between Biden and Trump in those states, based on the history of past recounts and legal challenges. Those efforts would also need to succeed in multiple states, in contrast to Al Gore’s 2000 challenge which was only in Florida.