Biden aide who called GOP 'a bunch of fu——' says she 'probably could have chosen better' words

Top Biden aide Jen O’Malley Dillon, who was criticized for calling Republicans “a bunch of f——” in a Glamour magazine interview, said Thursday she “used some words that I probably could have chosen better,” according to Politico.

O’Malley Dillon, who is President-elect Biden’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff, made the initial comments while discussing Biden’s willingness to reach across the aisle.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” she told Glamour this week.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of [f——]. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

Politico reports that O’Malley Dillon said Thursday during a virtual interview with Democratic strategists Stephanie Cutter and Teddy Goff that “the point that I was really making” in the interview “is an incredibly important point. And that really is about the president-elect and why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for.”

Biden campaigned on a pledge to unite the country, which he reiterated Monday after the Electoral College confirmed his victory.

“Now it’s time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite and to heal,” Biden said Monday.

“As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did.”

Some Biden advisers reportedly were frustrated with O’Malley Dillon’s remarks.

“For those of us who, from Day One, bought into Biden’s calls for civility and a return to normalcy, this isn’t just beyond the pale — it’s plain stupid,” one Biden donor told Axios.

President Trump’s aides also criticized the remarks. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that O’Malley Dillon’s comments say “volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity.'”

Some Democrats accused Republicans of a double standard.

“People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” Hillary Clinton tweeted Thursday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., doubled down on the remarks, tweeting “that is the right word for those who fleece & scam working families.”

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, who will serve as his administration’s communications director, tweeted Thursday that “the point she was making in this conversation with [Glennon Doyle] is spot on: unity and healing are possible — and we can get things done.”