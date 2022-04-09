FOX Politics 

Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

A member of President Biden‘s cabinet announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, stating in a tweet that his symptoms are “mild.”

“I tested positive for COVID. I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait,” Vilsack said in a tweet.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks on rising food prices at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vilsack stated that consolidation in beef, pork, and poultry processing has increased prices and hurt consumers.
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)