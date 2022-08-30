Biden again says ‘vote against’ candidates who oppose assault weapons ban–even though five Dems did just that

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Democrat representatives who voted against the assault weapon ban and are seeking are re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time Tuesday to “vote against” any candidate opposes a ban.

Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday to talk about his Safer American Plan, where he also made a political appeal to voters to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

During his speech in at Wilkes University, Biden said that Americans should not vote for candidates who oppose the “assault weapon” ban, when five Democrat representatives did just that.

“It’s time to hold every elected officials feet to the fire and ask them: Are you for banning assault weapons?” Biden said during his speech, “Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them.”

HOUSE ‘ASSAULT WEAPONS’ BAN APPROVED BY 18 VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS

Among the five Democrats who voted in opposition to a ban on “assault weapons” earlier this summer, three three are seeking re-election: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. Fox News Digital reached out to the Democrats seeking re-election in November, but received no response.

BIDEN SAYS SECOND AMENDMENT IS ‘NOT ABSOLUTE’ IN CALL TO REINSTATE ASSAULT WEAPONS BANS

Biden continued his speech saying he is “determined to ban assault weapons in this country. I did it once before, and I did it again.”

Biden first made the comments while speaking a rally in Maryland Thursday, saying “This November, you have to ask every candidate, are you for banning assault weapons or not? And if you’re not, we’re not going to vote for you. Period,” Biden said during his speech.”

During his speech, Biden also compared the philosophy of pro-Trump, MAGA Republicans to “semi-fascism.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “assault weapons” ban passed in the House of Representatives in July on a 217-213 vote, following the Democrats’ push for a ban on semi-automatic weapons after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill was sent to the Senate, but has not yet received a vote.