Biden AG pick to face Senate panel hearings this month: LIVE UPDATES

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney general is scheduled to face confirmation hearings on Feb. 22 and 23, according to reports.

Garland will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in hopes of winning confirmation to the Cabinet post, which is the leadership position of the U.S. Justice Department.

FAST FACTS Garland’s hearing will include questions about the current federal investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son, a spokesman for Grassley told Fox News in January.

Garland will appear before the Senate panel on the first day of the hearings while outside witnesses will appear on the second day, Politico reported.

The schedule makes a confirmation vote on Garland’s nomination likely for March 1, Politico reported, noting that Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had agreed to the schedule.

Garland, 68, is a native of Chicago who has served since 1997 as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

