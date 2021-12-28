NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Tuesday, after claiming that there is no “federal solution” to the COVID-19 pandemic, boasted about his “federal plan” to combat the pandemic.

Biden tweeted on Tuesday that his administration was behind every governor across the U.S. as they combat the coronavirus pandemic and bragged about a “federal plan” to address the growing omicron surge.

“My Administration has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state,” Biden tweeted. “Last week, I rolled out a federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more.”

“We’re going to get through this by working together,” the president added.

On Monday, Biden said that there wasn’t a solution by the federal government to end the nearly two-year-old pandemic in response to Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson warning the president against letting “federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions.”

“There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level,” Biden responded, before mentioning another Republican governor.

“I’m looking at [New Hampshire] Gov. [Chris] Sununu on the board here. He talks about that a lot,” Biden said. “And it ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road and that’s where the patient is in need of help, or preventing the need for help.”

Biden, however, has put the federal government in a central role on pandemic mitigation measures. The Education Department opened civil rights probes into several states for banning school mask mandates. The president continues to mandate masks in airports, airplanes and on public transportation – and his administration increased fines for those who don’t comply.

The Biden administration is currently going to the Supreme Court to defend its vaccine mandate for any private businesses with more than 100 employees.

