Biden administration to lift Title 42 at end of May, despite fears of looming migrant wave

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration on Friday announced that it will be terminated the Title 42 public health policy, that has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to quickly expel migrants at the southern border, at the end of May – despite fears of a massive migrant wave in the coming months.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement.

The order was implemented by the Trump administration due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and has since been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel a majority of migrants at the border. In February, approximately 55% of migrants were returned due to the order.

The order will end on May 23, the CDC said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.