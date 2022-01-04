NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden on Tuesday is expected to direct health officials to double the U.S. government’s purchase of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses and will accelerate the delivery of those treatments, a senior administration official told Fox News.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid-nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets last month – the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

The Biden administration, in November, announced its commitment to secure 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid oral antiviral drug, contingent on the FDA’s EUA. The administration paid $5.295 billion for the first 10 million courses.

The drug has been developed to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults diagnosed with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to severe illness that could lead to hospitalization or death.

A senior administration official told Fox News that Pfizer’s pills “fit into the diverse portfolio of treatments we have for folks that get COVID.”

“When it comes to COVID-19 therapeutics, we have approached it like filling a medicine cabinet – we are not relying on one type, or one brand, or one treatment,” the official told Fox News. “We ensured that we would invest in and buy a broad variety – across monoclonal antibodies, pre-exposure prevention treatments, and antiviral pills.”

The official told Fox News that in the month of January, the administration will have more therapeutics that work against circulating variants, both delta and omicron, “than ever before in the pandemic,” saying there will be close to 4 million treatment doses available.

Biden is scheduled to meet with his COVID-19 response team Tuesday afternoon to receive an update on the omicron variant, and to discuss his administration’s response.

Health officials are set to brief the president on the latest resources and personnel being sent to states and local communities to help with staffing needs and hospital capacity, as well as the ongoing work to expand access to COVID-19 treatments.

As for the omicron variant, health officials are expected to say that while cases continue to increase, fully vaccinated and boosted Americans that get infected are not likely to have severe symptoms.

Following his briefing, the president is expected to announce the updates, including the government’s purchase of the 10 million additional doses of the Pfizer pill, in brief remarks Tuesday afternoon.