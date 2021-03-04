Biden administration 'lied to the American people' about border crisis: Ex-Border chief

President Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “lied to the American people” about the growing border crisis, former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Thursday on “The Faulkner Focus.”

The Border Patrol in Texas has reportedly released more than 100 illegal immigrants into the U.S. since January who have tested positive for the coronavirus following their arrival, officials on the U.S.-Mexico border told Fox News.

Republicans are demanding a briefing from Mayorkas after the alleged false claim.

MARK MORGAN: “The DHS secretary this week lied to the American people, Harris, and look, that doesn’t bring me pleasure to say this when he said there wasn’t a crisis … Look, in the middle of a global pandemic when less than eight percent of our own citizens have received the vaccine, kids are still not in school. Businesses are still not open. People are still out of a job …

Their way to shut down this virus is to open up our borders and encourage and incentivize illegal immigration and then reinstate, catch and release…that’s exactly what happened, and Harris, it’s not just unaccompanied minors …

We’re back to almost 5000 every single day being apprehended, trying to illegally enter this country. It’s absolutely remarkable … in the middle of a global pandemic, these people are taking a dangerous trek, navigating through multiple COVID hotspots in Mexico, and then once they get to our border, they’re kept in overcrowded, unsanitary stash houses for days and weeks, thrown in tractor-trailers. These are COVID Petri dishes, I refer to them, and that’s exactly what this administration is encouraging.”