Biden administration considering ‘litigation’ against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities

The Biden administration will consider “litigation options” this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report.

The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number of migrants entering the country illegally, Axios reported.

The meeting was scheduled before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two charter planes full of migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineland in Massachusetts on Wednesday, but after months of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sending busloads of migrants from the border to places like New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Abbott also sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday.

Democrats have condemned the busing of migrants as political theater.

President Biden on Thursday said: “Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless.”

He continued while speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, “And we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane,” Biden continued. “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts.”

Republicans have said the migrants all volunteer to be bused and many have said they’re grateful for the free ride, but others have said they thought they were being sent to different cities than where they arrived.

DeSantis at a press conference on Thursday said, “We are not a ‘sanctuary’ state, and it’s better to be able to go to a ‘sanctuary’ jurisdiction and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.

“Biden would fly people in the middle of the night, dump them across this country. There was no warning on any of this and all those people in D.C. and New York were beating their chest when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions, saying how bad it was to have a secure border. The minute even a small fracture of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front [door] they all of a sudden go berserk and they’re so upset that this is happening.”

He claimed it shows Democrats’ “virtue-signaling is a fraud.”

Abbott on Thursday said in a statement, “The Biden-Harris administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years.”

“Our supposed Border Czar Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open-border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.'”

Harris has been slammed by conservatives for seemingly avoiding the border even after Biden tasked Harris with examining the “root causes” of illegal immigration soon after he took office.

Amid pressure from all sides, Harris visited the border near El Paso, Texas, in June 2021 but hasn’t been back since.