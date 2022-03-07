Biden admin says ‘no decision has been made’ on possible ban of Russian oil

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration is considering a possible ban of oil imports from Russia to the United States, but “no decision has been made at this time,” an administration official told Fox News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the administration is speaking with partners and allies “to look, in a coordinated way, at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets.”

An administration official told Fox News Monday, though, that discussions are ongoing.

“We have been very clear that we’re considering a possible U.S. oil import ban,” the official told Fox News. “No decision has been made at this time.”

The official said that Russia is the third-largest producer of oil in the world, and said that “impact to U.S. oil imports would be minimal compared to allies and partners.”

Russian oil exports account for about one third of Europe’s oil imports, however, for the United States, Russian exports are just under 10% of U.S. overall imports.

“So we recognize the United States has a different set of capacities and capabilities of mitigating the impact than other allies and partners,” the official told Fox News.

“When we say we are engaging with allies and partners on this, it’s about working with a range of countries around the world–both energy producers and those with reserves of oil supply–on addressing impact of energy price pressures,” the official added.

The comments came after Reuters, on Monday, reported that the Biden administration could be considering a ban on Russian oil imports into the U.S. without its allies in Europe doing the same.

The comments also come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “boycotts” of Russian oil as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine for a twelfth day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is “deciding the future of the continent with our resistance.”

“If the invasion continues and Russia does not change its plans, then the new sanctions package is needed,” Zelenskyy said. “New sanctions steps against the war, for the sake of peace.”

Zelenskyy called for “boycotts of Russian exports, namely refusal from oil and oil products from Russia.”

“It may be called embargo, but it also simply may be called a moral when you refuse to give money to a terrorist,” Zelenskyy said, adding that there should also be a boycott of imports into Russia, saying if Moscow doesn’t want to “follow civilized rules, then they should also not be getting any goods or services from civilization.”

But the calls to boycott Russian oil imports are not only coming from Zelenskyy–both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have also said it may be time for a ban on Russian imports.

Republicans and moderate Democrats alike are calling for the ramping up of American energy production, with GOP lawmakers criticizing the Biden administration for shutting down U.S. oil and gas pipelines.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Americans are experiencing the highest gas prices since the 2008 financial crises, with the national gas price average reaching $4 per gallon.

Biden spent much of last year citing the need to move away from fossil fuels because climate change was the “greatest threat” to the country, and one of his first acts was to shut down the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Now, critics are slamming him by pointing to current events as evidence that energy independence is essential.

Zelenskyy, on Monday, also called, again, for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, pleading with western allies: “”How many deaths and losses are still needed to secure the sky over Ukraine?”

“What is the difference between peaceful people in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv and those in Hamburg and Vienna? We are awaiting the decision, clearing of the sky, either by the forces that you have or you give us the fighter planes of anti-aircraft defense that you have and that will provide the needed strength to us,” he said.

Zelenskyy said a no-fly zone is “not just for Ukraine but for yourselves, too, in order to prove that humanity will win as fast as it can.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova espoused the same message on “Fox News Sunday,” in response to the Biden administration stating that it would not be imposing a no-fly zone. Markarova offered a reminder that Russia attacked Ukraine unprovoked, and that if this could happen to Ukraine, it could happen to others.

“So if this situation, you know, happened to Ukraine, who is safe? What democracy can feel safe right now?” Markarova wondered. “So, I think, you know, the events of the past 11 days clearly shows that we have to act together and that Russia can attack anyone being totally unprovoked like they did with Ukraine. So it’s time for all of us to step up.”

Ukraine’s calls for a no-fly zone come as the Biden administration and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have made clear they are firmly against such a move.

Last week, the Biden administration ruled out setting up a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine, with senior defense officials saying enacting one would put the United States “in the fight”–as President Biden has maintained that U.S. military will not fight in Ukraine.

A no-fly zone is “just not going to happen,” the official added.

Biden, last week, authorized an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany, and said the U.S. “will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.”

“Let me say it again — our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East.”

“There is no doubt, no doubt, that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article V commitments, which says, an attack on one is an attack on all,” Biden said.

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened preparedness.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy asked Congress for more lethal aid, more planes, more sanctions, and to shut down Russian oil exports during a virtual video call with lawmakers as Washington weighs more aid to help Ukraine fight off the ongoing brutal Russian invasion.

The meeting came as NATO also rejected a Zelenskyy request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to provide air cover for the Ukrainian people. Zelenskyy slammed the decision, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that having alliance planes over Ukrainian airspace could spark a new world war.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and therefore not subject to the Article V provision of the NATO alliance that says when one member country is attacked all member countries will take action to assist.

The Biden administration is requesting at least $10 billion in new money to provide aid to Ukraine amid Putin’s war against the nation. The aid would go for additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.