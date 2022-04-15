Biden admin resumes migrant flights to suburban New York: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration has resumed sending charter flights of migrants to an airport in suburban New York.

The effort, first highlighted in October by the New York Post, is reported to have resumed as illegal immigrants continue to pour into the country, according to a report from the Post Friday.

Members of the Post’s staff “watched as a group of migrant teens got off an Avelo Airlines plane” at the airport around 9:25 p.m. Thursday and “boarded three waiting buses that drove off about 50 minutes later,” the report stated.

The Post reported that one bus traveled to Walt Whitman Service Area in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and arrived shortly after midnight Friday morning. That bus contained “several teens” who left the scene with individuals who were waiting for them to arrive.

Flight records revealed that the flight that landed at the Westchester airport left from El Paso International Airport in Texas with a stop in Jacksonville, Florida, the report said.

“The resumption of flights is a big middle finger to hard-working New York taxpayers,” former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said, according to the outlet. “It’s frustrating. It’s outrageous.”

In January, leaked footage was revealed which showed migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester, New York.

“The government is betraying the American people,” a federal contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer’s body camera on the tarmac of a Westchester airport Aug. 13, 2021.

That footage was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by Astorino. In October, the New York Post captured video of the scene at the Westchester County Airport near White Plains, New York.

