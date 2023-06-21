Biden addresses son Hunter’s federal tax evasion plea deal for first time publicly: ‘Very proud’

President Biden said Tuesday he is “very proud” of his son Hunter Biden who signed a plea deal on federal tax charges.

A reporter shouted a question about Hunter Biden Tuesday afternoon as the president was discussing artificial intelligence in San Francisco in his first public speech since news of his son’s plea deal became public Tuesday morning.

A reporter shouted “Mr. President, have you spoken to your son today?” after Biden finished his speech and asked the press to leave.

The president gave a big smile as he said “I’m very proud of my son,” echoing a statement from the White House earlier in the day.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, Fox News learned Tuesday.

“Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss’ office said.

He will also enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The president was scheduled to address his “administration’s commitment to seizing the opportunities and managing the risks of AI” at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel around 1 p.m. PT., the White House said, but will likely face questions from reporters about his son’s plea deal.

After his speech, the president will head to two campaign events before leaving San Francisco.

The White House reacted to the charges Tuesday morning.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. “We will have no further comment.”

Hunter’s criminal counsel, Chris Clark of Clark Smith Villazor, said that “with the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.”

Clark added: “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Biden is ramping up his 2024 campaign, with a total of four fundraisers in the area since he arrived on Monday.

