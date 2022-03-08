Biden accused of rejecting request to meet family of Trevor Reed, Marine veteran held captive in Russia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas congressman says President Biden snubbed the family of a Marine veteran from his district who is imprisoned in Russia, after the family’s request for a presidential meeting was reportedly denied.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, blasted the president over reports that he would not be meeting with the family of Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran who is being held prisoner by the Kremlin.

“It would be hard to find two better people for President Biden to meet with in Texas than the parents of U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who has been unlawfully detained in Russia for over 930 days,” Pfluger said.

“Last year, both chambers of Congress passed my bipartisan, bicameral resolution calling for Trevor’s immediate release and urging the administration to use all means necessary to secure his release,” Pfluger continued. “It is disappointing that President Biden would not meet with Trevor’s family.”

“I urge him to reconsider this decision and meet with Paula and Joey Reed immediately,” he added.

Pfluger also tweeted about the snub, which saw Biden deny a meeting request from Reed’s family.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas also joined his Lone Star State colleague in slamming the Biden administration, saying they “must do more to free Americans held hostage in Russia. President Biden meeting with the Reed family while in Texas on a day he is touting the importance of caring for our veterans would be a welcome start.”

Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran, is reportedly suffering health issues in a Russian prison. His parents were denied a visit with Biden as bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow continue to erode.

Fort Worth, Texas, residents Joey and Paula Reed joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss their son’s imprisonment and how they were “disheartened” by the White House’s decision given the severity of their son’s circumstances.

“We’re very disheartened about it and we … obviously wish we just had a couple of minutes to talk to him,” Joey Reed told co-host Carley Shimkus. “Our son protected [Biden] at Camp David when he was vice president.”

The couple said their son has been coughing up blood “all day long” each day and has been denied medical treatment.

Biden will be in Dallas on Tuesday, but the pair said they were told there was not enough time in his schedule for a visit.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

