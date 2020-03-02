Biden accidentally says 'Tomorrow is Super Thursday' at rally ahead of crucial primaries

Former Vice President Joe Biden came off from a major victory in South Carolina over the weekend, but his gaffes continue to be a problem for the emerging Democratic alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Appearing at a campaign rally in Texas on Monday ahead of crucial Super Tuesday primary races, Biden urged his supporters to come out in droves — except he began to tell them the wrong day.

“So join us! Go to JoeBiden.com. Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow,” Biden said. “Look, tomorrow is Super Thur- Tuesday. And I want to thank you all.”

Some in the audience laughed at the quickly caught mistake.

“I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” the former vice president quipped.

Biden also appeared to fumble while attempting to recite part of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing,” Biden said.

The actual line is: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Last week, Biden accidentally told South Carolina voters that he was a candidate running for the “United States Senate.”

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” Biden pleaded to Democratic voters. “Where I come from, you don’t go very far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?”

