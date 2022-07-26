Biden able to resume physical exercise as COVID-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden “feels well enough” to resume his physical exercise regimen, the White House doctor said Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the presidents fifth day in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

BIDEN’S COVID SYMPTOMS ARE ‘ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED,’ WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN SAYS

“President Biden completed his five-day trial of Paxlovid last night. His symptoms have almost completely resolved,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, echoing an update he first made Monday.

