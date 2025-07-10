‘Biblical grounds’ – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s wife files for divorce

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton announced Thursday that she’s filed for divorce from state Attorney General Ken Paxton, her longtime husband.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” the state senator wrote in a social media post.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” she added. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Ken Paxton is currently running against longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s GOP primary, in what’s shaping up to be a bruising and nasty Senate nomination battle.

Paxton, who first won election as Texas attorney general in 2014 and has been re-elected twice, was impeached a couple of years ago by the Texas House of Representatives on allegations of corruption, which included claims related to an extramarital affair.

The attorney general, who has long been a major supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, was later acquitted by the state Senate.

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” Ken Paxton said in a statement.

The attorney general added that “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

While Trump has stayed neutral so far in the Senate primary in Texas, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) are backing Cornyn.

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting. No one should have to endure what Senator Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time,” NRSC communications director Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement to Fox News.

Angela Paxton represents a state Senate district in northern Texas in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth that her husband held before his election to statewide office.