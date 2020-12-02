Beverly Hills city leaders unanimously oppose LA County's outdoor dining ban

Beverly Hills city leaders are demanding Los Angeles County to repeal its outdoor dining ban.

On Tuesday night, Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved a resolution to oppose Los Angeles County’s public health order that prohibits outdoor dining at restaurants across the county. Beverly Hills city leaders said in a press release the county’s order leaves a “detrimental impact on local businesses and lack of scientific evidence used by [LA County].”

“The resolution demands a motion be placed on the December 8, 2020 agenda of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to repeal the current Health Order,” Beverly Hills City Council said in a press release.

Beverly Hills is also exploring the idea of putting together its own city health department. Pasadena currently allows outdoor dining as the city has its own health department.

CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK OFFICIALS JOIN LIST OF DEMOCRATIC POLITICIANS FLOUTING OWN CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES

The current LA County order only allows takeout or delivery options for restaurants in the area. On top of the outdoor dining ban, LA County is under a new safer-at-home order, which includes the following set of restrictions: