Bernie Sanders wishes Trump and First Lady 'full and speedy recovery'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Saturday wished President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a “full and speedy recovery’ from COVID-19, after they were diagnosed with the virus earlier this week.

“Let me begin by wishing the President and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery from the COVID-19 illness they are now dealing with,” Sanders said at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Lebanon, N.H. “And of course, we wish the same for my colleagues in the Congress as well as the many many millions of Americans who are struggling with this disease.”

TRUMP’S MEDICAL TEAM SAYS HE IS DOING ‘VERY WELL’; OFFICIAL WARNS THAT NEXT 48 HOURS ARE ‘CRITICAL’

Sanders, who was a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary but has since endorsed Biden, spoke after Trump’s medical team said the President was doing “very well” and Mrs. Trump is doing “great.”

“What the last few days have told us is that, if there was ever any doubt, it should now be clear that no one, no one, is safe from this pandemic,” Sanders said.

Trump was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday in what was described by doctors as a precautionary step after he tested positive for the virus late Thursday.

Doctors said on Saturday they were happy with Trump’s progress, that symptoms like a mild cough and fatigue had resolved, and that Trump was not having any difficulty walking or breathing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted on Saturday afternoon that he was “feeling well” and thanked the staff at Walter Reed for their work.

However, a senior administration official told Fox News that there had been concern about the president’s condition on Friday and warned that “the next 48 hours will be critical.”

Fox News’ Hillary Vaughan and John Roberts contributed to this report.