Bernie Sanders torched online over anti-capitalism speech: ‘Really can’t make this s— up’

Online denizens mocked self-proclaimed democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont for selling tickets to his anti-capitalism speech and book event in Washington, D.C.

Twitter users did not hold back when blasting Sanders, a registered independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats, over his pricey speech criticizing capitalism and promoting his new book that is slated for March.

Front-row seats for the Washington, D.C. event run for nearly $100.

Georgia Republican Rep. Austin Scott quipped to Fox News Digital that “Sanders is the ultimate capitalist.”

“He’s been selling the same trash over and over for years,” Scott said.

“Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders is charging up to $95 per ticket to attend his upcoming anti-capitalism event, where he will be hawking his anti-capitalism book for $28,” BASEDPolitics editor-in-chief Brad Polumbo tweeted.

“You really can’t make this s— up,” he continued.

GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Bill Huizinga of Michigan both blasted Sanders over the event, with the Michigan Republican asking if anyone “else see[s] the ‘irony’ in Bernie Sanders selling tickets for his ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism’ book tour on Ticketmaster?”

“Bernie Sanders is selling tickets to his book tour, ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism,'” Crenshaw tweeted. “On Ticketmaster.”

“Gotta pay for that lake house somehow,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

Attorney Jenna Ellis had a similar take, quipping the proceeds from the event are “going to Bernie’s fourth house.”

Other Twitter users torched Sanders for the event, as well, with former Kansas GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins noting that “capitalism is only ok for Bernie Sanders if he is making” money.

The event, titled “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism,” will be held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on March 1 to promote Sanders’ new book of the same title. Event tickets, which will be available for purchase to the public on Feb. 3 at 10a.m. ET through the ticketing giant Ticketmaster, range from $35 to $95.

Presented by Politics & Prose and I.M.P., the event is titled after Sanders’ new book, which the organizers claim is a “progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like.”

In its announcement for the event, which is sure to build on Sanders’ Democratic socialist message, Politics & Prose noted that Sanders’ appearance at the venue is a “ticketed event through The Anthem.”

A note included on the Ticketmaster listing for the event stated that tickets “priced at $95, $75, and $55 include a copy” of Sanders’ book.

The details for Sanders’ event have yet to be announced.

Sanders’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

