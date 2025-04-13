Bernie Sanders takes Coachella stage to rail against Trump, ‘billionaire class’ at high-dollar music festival

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took the Coachella stage on Saturday to deride President Donald Trump and “billionaires” to the crowd of luxury music festival-goers.

Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, introduced the performance of Clairo, praising the 26-year-old artist, whose real name is Claire Cottrill, for her political activism. He was joined by Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., who the 83-year-old Sanders noted is the youngest member of Congress, and”in my view, one of the best members.”

“This country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation. Now you can turn away and you can ignore what goes on but if you do that, you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up, to fight for justice. To fight for economic justice, social justice, and racial justice,” Sanders told the crowd.

“Now we got a President of the United States…” Sanders continued, as the crowd booed.

“I Agee,” Sanders said of their opposition to President Donald Trump.

“He thinks that climate change is a hoax. He is dangerously wrong,” Sanders said. “You and I are going to have to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet.”

“All over this country, not in California, not in Vermont where I’m from, but in Florida where Maxwell is from, many other states, politicians are trying to take away a woman’s right to control her own body,” Sanders went on. “We need you to stand up and fight for women’s rights. We have an economy today that is working very well for the billionaire class but not for working families. We need you to help us to create an economy that works well for everybody, not just the 1%. We have a healthcare system that is broken. We are the only major country not to guarantee healthcare to all people. We need you to stand up to the insurance companies and the drug companies and understand that healthcare is a human right.”

Sanders said he was there to support Clairo because the artists has used her “prominence to fight for women’s rights, to try to end the terrible, brutal war in Gaza, where thousands – thousands of women and children are being killed.”

The former Democratic presidential primary candidate’s remarks against “billionaires” were condemned by critics online who noted tickets to watch Clairo’s set started at around $600.

Coachella attendees typically shell out thousands of dollars to camp in the desert for the weekend in Indio, Calif.

“Bernie Sanders making a surprise appearance at Coachella to sermonize on the evils of wealth in front of a crowd of people who paid at least $600 per ticket to be there is peak 21st century Democratic Party,” one X user wrote.

Sanders posted on X about introducing Clairo, saying, “These are tough times. The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few.”

“Do you know the avg ticket price to attend this event bro?” Ryan Fournier, National Chairman for Students For Trump, responded.

“Bernie, America doesn’t want your socialism. We’ve made that clear for decades now,” another user wrote. “Just retire already. Go enjoy your mansions and private flights.”

Sanders traveled to the music festival after appearing with fellow progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for their “Fighting Oligarchy” event in Los Angeles.

Both Sanders and AOC condemned “billionaires” and the Trump administration, namely criticizing the president’s relationship with top Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) adviser Elon Musk.