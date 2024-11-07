Bernie Sanders excoriates Democratic Party, calls campaign ‘disastrous’ after Trump victory

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., excoriated the Democratic Party in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory.

The left-wing lawmaker, who is listed as a member of the Senate Democratic caucus, accused the party of abandoning the working class.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well,” Sanders said in the statement.

“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right,” he continued.

Trump decisively defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, winning key swing states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Sanders characterized Harris’ campaign as “disastrous.”

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?” he asked.

“Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?” he added. “Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not.”

While Republicans won the Senate majority in the 2024 elections, the 83-year-old Sanders, who has served in the chamber since 2007, just won another six-year-term.

“Unbelievably, real, inflation-accounted-for weekly wages for the average American worker are actually lower now than they were 50 years ago,” he said in the statement. “Today, despite an explosion of technology and worker productivity, many young people will have a worse standard of living than their parents.”

“Today, despite spending far more per capita than other countries, we remain the only wealthy nation not to guarantee health care to all as a human right and we pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. We, alone among major countries, cannot even guarantee paid family and medical leave,” he asserted.

“Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government’s all out war against the Palestinian people which has lead to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children,” the senator declared in the statement.

Sanders noted in a tweet this week that he was “proud” to vote for Harris.