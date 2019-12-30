Bernie Sanders' doctors say he’s fit to serve, months after heart attack

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Monday released a summary of health records, including three letters from doctors affirming his fitness to serve as president if elected, just months after he suffered a heart attack while on the campaign trail.

Sanders’ campaign, in the wake of the Vermont senator’s heart attack in October, had vowed to release medical records by the year’s end.

“You are in good health currently and you have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel, and other scheduled activities without any limitation,” wrote Brian P. Monahan, M.D., the attending physician of the United States Congress and Sanders’ primary doctor.

Sanders, 78, most recently had a physical on Dec. 19 and weighed in at 174 pounds where he underwent a “successful” treadmill examination to test his heart’s strength, the doctor stated.

Monahan said Sanders’ heart muscle strength had improved. He went further in the letter saying Sanders has been treated in the past for conditions including gout, diverticulitis, hypothyroidism and lumbar strain. He takes daily medications including aspirin, a blood thinner and prescriptions for high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

The Oct. 1 heart attack in Las Vegas had raised concerns among some voters about whether he would be healthy enough to continue campaigning for president. His campaign initially told the public Sanders had two stents put in, but after several days acknowledged he had had a “myocardial infarction,” more commonly referred to as a heart attack.

Sanders’ doctor at the University of Vermont also passed him with flying colors, saying he is “more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities … and handle a great deal of stress.”

The 2020 Democratic candidates who have released their health records include former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg — who are all septuagenarians.

If elected, Sanders would be the oldest president in history.