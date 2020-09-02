Ben Shapiro rips into 'damned liar' Pelosi over salon visit: 'The rules don't apply to the important people'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited a San Francisco hair salon Monday despite local coronavirus ordinances keeping salons closed because “if you hold the right political view, then COVID doesn’t apply to you,” Ben Shapiro told his listeners Wednesday.

“Everybody who owns the hair salons has to shut down their business but Nancy Pelosi, she can get her hair done today because Nancy Pelosi is a very important person,” “The Ben Shapiro Show” host said. “Unlike you, and unlike me, and unlike anybody else, the rules don’t apply to Nancy Pelosi.”

PELOSI FIGHTS BACK, DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM SALON OWNER

Pelosi’s visit was captured on security cameras, with footage showing her walking through the salon with wet hair and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen in the video following her through the building while wearing a black face mask.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump slammed Pelosi for “constantly lecturing everyone else” about wearing masks. Later in the day, a defiant House Speaker claimed she was “set up” and that the salon “owes” her an “apology.”

[embedded content]

“Everyone knows the rules,” Shapiro said. “If you are one of the special libs who takes COVID so seriously that you get to lecture everybody else about how unseriously they’re taking COVID, then the rules just don’t apply to you anymore.”

EXCLUSIVE: PELOSI USED SHUTTERED SAN FRANCISCO HAIR SALON FOR A BLOW-OUT, OWNER CALLS IT ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

Shapiro said Pelosi’s “complete disconnect” is reminiscent of 18th-century French queen Marie Antoinette’s famous ‘let them eat cake’ mantra.

‘Let them eat outdoor hair salons,” Shapiro said. “It’s just unbelievable but of course, it’s believable because the rules don’t apply to the important people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “Everybody knows the rules. If she tells you that she didn’t understand the rules it’s because she’s a damned liar, which she is.”