Ben Domenech: 'Total failure to not have schools open' like rest of world

It is a “total failure” for schools to be closed while other countries have figured out how to keep them open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech said on Monday.

“I think it has been a great time, a great year to work for Big Tech, a great year to work for big corporations that have gotten a lot of things out of this year,” Domenech told “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it is a terrible time to be a young student beholden to the whims of the public teachers’ unions who have used all of their political might to prevent something that is happening around the world, and all of our allies, which is that schools are open.”

Domenech reacted to Atlanta residents being left in shock over why the latest Spider-Man film can be brought to life in the city while schools may have to close because of coronavirus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Marvel Studios offered the Atlanta school system a total of $50,000 to film within the schools. “I know that APS is currently not accepting filming applications due to the COVID pandemic, and I know that filming a new movie quickly falls to the bottom of the priority list,” read an e-mail by Marvel Studios location manager Ian Easterbrook.

He added that the movie has “unique and very time-sensitive” circumstances and the schools were “vital to the success of this next film.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the U.S. would not “all of a sudden turn around.”

Domenech said other countries “have figured out ways to deal with the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic” and “discovered” that they do not have to live in “fear” about children getting sick.

“I do view this as a situation, though, that really needs to be mitigated and has to be mitigated now because we know these kids are going to be suffering in a significant way already from having, essentially, a lost year,” Domenech said.

“The fact that this is going to drift further and further and further into next year as well. It is going to create a whole generation of kids who are going to be set behind in a significant way. It is a total failure on our part to not address it. And I think the failure of government leadership to stand up to these teachers’ unions is really apparent now to a lot of parents.”

