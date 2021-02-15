Ben Domenech: Dr. Fauci, teachers' unions taking 'nonsensical' stance on school reopenings

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for “crossing a significant line” by making a “partisan case” on Monday, after President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor claimed that schools need the new COVID relief bill to pass in order to reopen safely.

“I have a number of questions for Dr. Fauci,” Domenech said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “But the one I really have is this – tell us how much money it will take for you to say that schools can reopen.”

Domenech questioned Fauci on why he believes more money is needed, based on the knowledge that in December billions of dollars were set aside in Washington D.C. for the purpose of providing the tools needed to meet reopening safety criteria in public school districts.

He added that America is falling behind in education versus our peers worldwide, causing U.S. students to suffer “exponentially over time” because the Biden administration and Dr. Fauci have gone in a “nonsensical direction” that favors partisan politics over scientific data.

He also claimed that the teachers’ unions were influencing and dictating Democrats’ policies while “holding kids hostage” across the country.

Dr. Fauci made these comments despite CDC director Rochelle Walensky confirming that schools can reopen before teachers are vaccinated.

The CDC released new guidance last week, highlighting “layered mitigation strategies” to reduce COVID transmission.

“We are advocating with the strict mitigation measures … including universal and mandatory masking as well as six-foot of distancing, that at least our K-5 children should be able to get back to school at least in a hybrid model,” Walensky told “Fox News Sunday,” referring to a model that would combine in-person and remote learning.

Some teachers’ unions have argued that schools will not be prepared to reopen fully until all school staff members are vaccinated. Others have gone even further, saying it still would not be safe to reopen then, claiming that schools need more funding for better ventilation systems before students and staff can safely return.

