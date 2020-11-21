Ben Carson was 'desperately sick' with COVID, is now 'out of the woods'

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Friday said he had been “desperately sick” with COVID-19, but was now “out of the woods,” in an update on his condition.

Carson tested positive for the virus earlier this month, and at the time his office said he was in good spirits. But in a Facebook post on Friday, he said he was initially “extremely sick” and took Oleander 4X and saw an improvement.

“However, I have several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill,” he said. “President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.”

“President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” he said.

Carson, 69, has served as HUD Secretary since 2017. He was also appointed to the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force for handling the pandemic.

In the post, he said that he wants the U.S. to prioritize getting “comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible.”

Separately, he warned against those causing alarm by saying that shortcuts were taken on the path to a vaccine, saying that such a claim “only serves to stoke fear.”

“Together we will be victorious. God is still in charge,” he said.

Carson is one of a number of administration and White House officials to test positive for the virus. President Trump tested positive last month.

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed to Fox News on Friday night that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and is now under quarantine.

At least seven U.S. senators have so far tested positive for coronavirus, all of them Republicans. The House has also seen 28 members test positive, 19 of whom were Republicans, along with nine Democrats.

