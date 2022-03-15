Belarus leader Lukashenko hit with new US sanctions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced sanctions against a list of foreign officials, including Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his wife.

Lukashenko has been president of Belarus since 1994 and is accused of engaging in public corruption.

“Despite coming to power nearly 30 years ago on an anti-corruption platform, [Alexander Lukashenko] … has used his authorities to grant unique privileges and advantages to his associates that could only be offered by the Belarusian state, including, but not limited to, government support, assets, property, amended governmental policies, financial relief, and an acceptance of smuggling of certain goods,” a Treasury Department press release said.

Treasury also said Lukashenko used his power over health inspections and ability to pressure landlords to hike up rent to target political opponents.

Lukashenko had previously been sanctioned by the U.S. in 2006 and 2021.

Additionally, the Treasure Department announced sanctions against several Russian individuals, including officials connected to the detention and death of Sergei Magnitsky and “gross violations of human rights” against Oyub Titiev. Among them are Moscow district judge Natalia Mushnikova, who allegedly aided in concealing liability for Magnitsky’s “detention, abuse or death,” before rejecting an appeal from Magnitsky’s mother, who sought an independent medical examination.

Magnitsky is the namesake for the Magnitsky Act, which allows sanctions on foreign officials.

In addition to various individuals, Treasury also sanctioned the Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for allegedly pressuring Titiev to confess in a drug case, as well as harassing and threatening his family.

“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” Andrea Gack, director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement. “We condemn Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.”