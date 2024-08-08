‘Be afraid’: Bush threatens pro-Israel group in bizarre rant after wide-margin loss

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri used her concession speech this week to blast the nation’s largest pro-Israel group, warning them to “be afraid.”

Bush — who lost her primary election to a pro-Israel Democratic rival financially backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — warned that the group’s influence on the election has “radicalized” her.

Bush called out AIPAC in her concession speech — “All they did is radicalize me, so they need to be afraid,” she said.

“AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down,” Bush declared. “And let me put all of these corporations on notice, I’m coming after you, too!”

Bush, a controversial lawmaker who rose to prominence in the Black Lives Matter movement, was denied a third term when Democratic voters nominated St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell for the seat that represents St. Louis City and part of St. Louis County.

Pro-Israel groups spent millions to unseat Bush, a vocal critic of the war in Gaza and the Jewish state.

Bush said in her concession speech that leaving the legislature will strip her of “strings” holding her back from fighting AIPAC in earnest.

“Because now, there are some strings that I have attached,” Bush said. “And as much as I love my job, all they did was radicalize me, and now they should be afraid.”

Bell’s campaign received a big boost from the pro-Israel super PAC, whose super political action committee, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to oust Bush.

AIPAC targeted Bush as a weak candidate after her repeated criticism of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

It was a game plan that worked earlier this year in New York.

In June, United Democracy Project spent $15 million to defeat another “Squad” member — Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.