Barron Trump to enter politics as Florida delegate at GOP convention

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Trump is set to enter the political fray for the first time.

The 18-year-old was picked by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to a copy of the results.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

TRUMP PERMITTED TO ATTEND SON BARRON’S GRADUATION AFTER RIPPING TRIAL JUDGE FOR DELAYING DECISION

Up until now, Barron Trump has stayed out of the political and public spotlight as he focused on his studies. His name was thrust into the public sphere recently after concerns were raised by his father that he may not be able to attend his son’s graduation due to his ongoing “hush money” trial in New York City.

However, the judge overseeing the trial said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

Barron Trump attends a private high school near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida.

TRUMP SHOULD RISK ARREST AND ATTEND SON’S GRADUATION, PIERS MORGAN SAYS, FORCE DEMS INTO ‘POLITICAL SUICIDE’

He is the only child the former president and his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump share together.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

Eric Trump was selected as delegation chair, meaning he will place his father’s name in for the nomination.

A campaign official told ABC News that Barron “is very interested in our nation’s political process.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Power said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

The former president officially became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on March 12 when Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state held primaries. He called it a “really great day of victory” in a video message to supporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.